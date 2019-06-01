Share:

ISLAMABAD-As the government is working on a plan to merge the Islamabad’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) and Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) in the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), representatives of Gilgit-Baltistan police have consulted Islamabad police for making progress on the subject in their territory.

IGP Gilgit-Baltistan Sana Ullah Abbasi held a meeting with IGP Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan at CPO Islamabad to discuss the issue in detail, according to the police officials. All the three DIGs of Islamabad police, SSP CTF, AIG establishment and AIG Operations of Islamabad police also attended the meeting. The government is working to merge CID and CTF into CTD in Islamabad as the decision has already been implemented in the provinces. However, there is no CTD in Gilgit-Baltistan at present and the authorities in the region have decided to raise the force to counter terrorism threat, if any. The meeting was held for revamping/reorganisation of CTD in G-B.

IGP GB Sana Ullah Khan Abbasi gave a detailed presentation to the participants of the meeting which was reciprocated by SSP CTF Islamabad. IGP Islamabad while highlighting the importance of CTD, termed it an essential part of policing. Meanwhile, Noon police have arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in ransacking houses and recovered weapons from their possession. Noon police station team arrested four accused involved in the dacoity incidents. The nabbed gangsters have been identified as Mohsin, Jamsheed, Mobeen and Faizan while the police have also recovered weapons from them. During preliminary investigation, they confessed to having committed several robberies, house burglaries in various areas of Noon, Sabzi Mandi, IJP road and Karachi Company police stations.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.