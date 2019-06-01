Share:

KARACHI - The K-Electric on Friday announced providing maximum relief to its customers saying that all residential power consumers will remain exempt from loadsheding during Eid holidays.

According to a KE spokesperson, “As part of summer preparedness, we have strengthened our network and system and have beefed up the on-ground work force through capacity building.“

Aimed at facilitating customers in the best possible organizational capacity, KE staff will ensure increased vigilance. Moreover, KE teams will remain operational round the clock during the Eid holidays to address any localized issues.”