ISLAMABAD : An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday could not announce its verdict on Babar Awan’s acquittal plea in Nandipur power project reference as the Judge Arshad Malik was on leave.

The court had reserved its judgment on Awan’s acquittal plea on April 26, after hearing arguments from both sides at large.

The court had decided to announce the decision together on acquittal pleas of other accused in the same reference.

The co-accused Shumaila Mehmood and Justice (Retd) Riaz Kiyani had also filed acquittal petitions before Accountability Court.

The court would hear the main reference on June 11.

It may be mentioned here that former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf had also been nominated as accused in this case. Former Ministers including Khawaja Asif and Syed Naveed Qamar were also in the list of prosecution witnesses. NAB had pleaded that the national kitty faced a loss of Rs 27 billion due to delay in execution of this project.