RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has launched a Cleanliness drive in the city which will continue till Eidul Fitr.

According to a spokesman of RWMC, special arrangements had been made to sweep surroundings of mosques and open places where Eid prayers would be offered. Sanitary workers each would remain present near every mosque or Eidgah to ensure cleanliness.

All graveyards of city would be provided special services and surroundings would be kept free from waste during these days besides sanitary workers would be deployed in parks and recreational places across the city would also ensure the waste picking. RWMC’s helpline 1139 would remain alert with all resources to address waste related complaints during Eid days, he added.