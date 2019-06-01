Share:

SIALKOT - Local Sikh community hosted an Iftar Dinner for Muslims at the historical Gurdawara Baabey Di Beri here on Friday. A large number of people from different segments of society attended the dinner. Speaking on the occasion, Caretaker of the Gurdawara Sardar Jaskaran Singh Sidhu said that objective of holding the Iftar Dinner was to promote inter-faith harmony among people belonging to all religions. He revealed that every religion of the world strongly condemns terrorism, militancy, extremism and killings of human everywhere, saying every religion gives the lessons of love, peace, affection, tolerance, unity, brotherhood and social and religious harmony to its believers. He said that minorities have been enjoying complete religious freedom in Pakistan and government is making sincere efforts to provide and protect them their basic rights On the occasion, Chairman Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights (PCSWHR) Muhammad Ejaz Noori stressed the need for promoting inter-faith harmony among all communities for the national development and prosperity. He asserted that this is the only way to uphold prestige of Pakistan in the world.