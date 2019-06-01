Share:

One soldier has been martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack on an army vehicle during a routine patrol in Boya, North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

Sep Amil Shah, 26 years old, embraced shahadat, statement further read.

"During the last one month 5 soldiers have been martyred and 31 were injured due to terrorist actions. The arrest of the facilitators linked to these terrorist activities had led to the Khar Kamar post incident", the ISPR stated.

According to the statement, terrorist activities in North Waziristan have increased of late.

The arrest of facilitators linked to these terrorist activities led to Khar Kamar post incident on 25 May, it stated.