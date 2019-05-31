Share:

LOS ANGELES-Sophie Turner would have preferred it if ‘’no one had known’’ about her wedding to Joe Jonas .

The 23-year-old actress and the Jonas Brothers star tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding earlier this month, and the secret ceremony was revealed when guest Diplo took to social media to share clips of the ceremony, including the bride walking down the aisle in a white gown and veil, and country duo Dan + Shay performing their song ‘Speechless’.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ star confessed that although she thought the DJs Instagram antics were ‘’funny’’ she feels it’s ‘’tricky’’ when ‘’people live stream it’’ and would have preferred to keep her newlywed status secret for longer.

She said: ‘’It’s tricky when people livestream it. It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny.’’

The ‘Dark Phoenix’ actress went on to explain that she would have ‘’kept it a secret’’ as she feels marriage is a ‘’private thing’’ which is about celebrating love rather than holding a lavish ceremony.

She added: ‘’I would have kept it a secret. Marriage is a private thing between two people and I think that’s how it should always be.

‘’It’s not about the dress, it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever.’’

As for how Sophie feels now she’s married, the actress admitted she ‘’doesn’t know’’ yet at her wedding was so recent, but for now is enjoying ‘’floating’’.