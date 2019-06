Share:

KARACHI - Three injured robbers were arrested with arms and other valuables following an encounter conducted with police here on Friday.

The police intercepted three robbers fleeing after committing a robbery in Quaidabad area of Karachi.

An exchange of fire took place in which all three robbers were injured and held with arms and other valuables, police official said.

The detained robbers wanted by police in several robbery cases were shifted to hospital for treatment.