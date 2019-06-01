Share:

LAHORE : Security was stepped up for mosques, imambargahs and other worship places in the metropolis in connection with Jumatul Wida. DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan had issued directions to all divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements on the occasion. He visited various mosques in the city including Masjid-e-Shuhada on The Mall road and reviewed security arrangements made there. SP Civil Lines Dost Muhammad Khosa, DSP, SHO and other officers accompanied him during the visit. All divisional SPs, DSPs, 84 inspectors, 257 upper subordinates, 60 lady constables and over 3,000 jawans performed the security duty. In connection with implementation of the National Action Plan, DIG Operations Lahore inspected security arrangements at Khana Farhang Iran, and Chinese and Iranian consulates. The Lahore police conducted search operations around sensitive areas of the city. Heavy contingent of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite force, security agencies and Lahore Police participated in the search operations. Lahore Police checked all suspected persons in various parts of the city with the help of biometric and the latest android devices.