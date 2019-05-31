Share:

Rawalpindi-Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has warned the transporters against overcharging public transport fares from people going to hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr with the families.

According to Secretary RTA, Khalid Yameen Satti, it is common feature that with the coming of Eid people go to their hometowns to celebrate the festival with their loved ones.

People from abroad as well as major cities make it a point to be home with their kith and kin for the festivities. However, the transporters have a habit of fleecing the home bound citizens by charging exorbitant rates.

He said stern action would be taken against transporters found overcharging and overloading the passengers.

The staff concerned had been directed to check overcharging and overloading of passengers in buses and vans specially before Eidul Fitr, he said.

The checking would be carried out randomly at different places. Strict action would be taken on the spot and excess fares would be returned to the passengers.

He informed that a meeting in this regard was arranged and the transporters had been directed to display the fare charts at prominent places at the bus and van stands. The transporters had also been warned of strict action against overcharging and overloading.

He requested the commuters to cooperate with the authorities concerned and inform on RTA’s complaint cell number 051-9270011, if any transporter charges extra fare or misbehaves with them.

He said that special squads had been deployed to conduct raids to check overcharging and overloading to facilitate the commuters moving to their native towns to celebrate the festive occasion with their families.

Meanwhile, the City Traffic Police (CTP) have launched a grand operation against transporters, overcharging the passengers particularly those who are going to their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr with the near and dear ones.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf, the transporters have been warned of strict action on overcharging, overloading and over speeding. The public service vehicles found involved in overcharging, overloading and other severe violations would be issued challan slips and imposed heavy fines, he added.

He said, as many as 135 public service vehicles found involved in overcharging, overloading and other severe violations had been issued challan slips and imposed fines. CTP also retrieved thousands of rupees that were wrongly charged by the transporters and the amount was returned to the passengers on the spot.

He said special squads of city traffic police were formed that were conducting raids and checking the overcharging.

The CTO directed the DSPs traffic, sector in-charges and wardens to perform their role effectively to check the overcharging in public transport.

A special cell had also been established to receive public complaints and people can lodge their complaints against overcharging by transporters through helpline 1915 and 051-9272616 and 051-9272839, he added.