Share:

NEW YORK - President Trump announced Thursday evening that in his latest effort to crack down on illegal migration he would impose punitive tariffs on imports from Mexico. His intent is to pressure the Mexican government into stopping the flow of migrants, mostly families and unaccompanied children from Central America, who cross the border seeking asylum in the US

The tariffs, which Trump is imposing without congressional approval, would begin on June 10 at 5 percent on all Mexican goods and products, and increase incrementally each month up to a maximum of 25 percent if Mexico does not take effective action to ensure that the “illegal migration crisis is alleviated,” the success of which will be “determined in our sole discretion and judgment.”

On a call with reporters Thursday evening, Mick Mulvaney, who serves as both Office of Management and Budget director and acting White House chief of staff, confirmed that a specific percentage or other measurement of success had intentionally not been set.

“We will handle this on an ad hoc basis,” Mulvaney said. “We are going to judge success here by number of people crossing the border and that number needs to start coming down immediately in a significant substantial number.”

Asked what effect this move was expected to have on the US economy — and whether the president understood that it was Americans who would effectively be paying the tariffs, not Mexico — Mulvaney stated: “ Illegal immigration comes at a cost. The American taxpayer is paying for what’s going on at the border.”

Record numbers of families and unaccompanied children in particular have crossed the southern border in recent months, the majority of them from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, overwhelming US border officials and filling immigration detention facilities beyond capacity. The US Department Of Health and Human Services recently estimated that it is on track to provide care to more unaccompanied immigrant children in fiscal year 2019 than in its entire previous history.

Earlier Thursday, an official with US Customs and Border Protection briefed reporters on a group of 1,036 who were apprehended after illegally crossing the border near El Paso, Texas, early Wednesday morning. The CBP official, who declined to speak on the record, said that the incident was part of a trend of 100 or more migrants crossing the border as a group, which the official described as a “highly lucrative” tactic for smuggling organizations.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan also referenced the involvement of smuggling organizations in facilitating mass migration from Central America and noted that cracking down on such transnational criminal organizations was one of three broad steps the administration would like to see Mexico take. The other two involve stepping up security efforts at the southern border with Guatemala and working with the US to “align on asylum,” an apparent reference to the Trump administration’s desire to enter into a “safe third country” agreement with Mexico that would allow the US to deny Central Americans asylum seekers in the US on the basis that Mexico is a safe alternative.

However, Mulvaney suggested that Mexico could take immediate action to prevent the tariffs from even going into effect, stating emphatically, “We do not want to do this.”