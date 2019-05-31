Share:

LONDON-A British satellite in space has just “set sail” to return to Earth.

TechDemoSat-1 was launched in 2014 to trial a number of new in-orbit technologies but has now reached the end of its operational life.

To bring it out of the sky faster than would ordinarily be the case, it has deployed a “drag sail”.

This large membrane will catch residual air molecules at its altitude of 635km and pull TDS-1 quickly into Earth’s atmosphere where it will burn up. There is a lot of interest currently in “clean space” technologies.

The orbital highways above the planet are set to become congested with thousands of spacecraft in the coming years, and serious efforts need to be made to tidy away redundant hardware and other space junk if collisions are to be avoided. TechDemoSat was built by SSTL of Guildford, and its 6.7-sq-m Kapton drag sail, called Icarus-1, was developed by Cranfield University. “It is fantastic to see an image of TechDemoSat’s deployed drag sail captured by the onboard inspection camera,” said SSTL’s managing director, Sarah Parker. of a deployed drag sail on one of our satellites is a first for us and is a fitting culmination of mission operations for this highly innovative small satellite.”