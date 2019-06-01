Share:

LAHORE :The two-day annual urs celebrations of Hazrat Syed Ahmad Shah Ghaus will be held at his shrine, Astana Aalia Badomalhi district Narowal on June 2 (Sunday). Chairman Syed Faqeerullah Shah Trust Syed Salman Ahmad Aali will supervise all the activities during the celebrations. Mehfil-e-Samaa will be held after Isha prayer in which renowned qawal and singers will perform on the occasion. Talking to APP, Syed Salman Ahmad Ali said that Syed Ahamd Ali Shah Hospital would provide free medical (also Unani medicines) facilities to the patients for three days during the urs. A hospital constructed under Syed Faqeerullah Shah Trust where hundreds of the patients of the area being provided medical facilities on nominal charges.