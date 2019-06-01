Share:

PESHAWAR Chairman Wapda Lt Gen (r) Muzzamil Hussain Friday visited construction site of multifaceted Mohmand Dam, which is being constructed on the upstream of River Swat that will help generate 800MW electricity for the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Wapda said Mohmand dam was a multidimensional hydropower project and carried huge potential to meet Pakistan’s energy and water requirements.

He said construction work on link roads from Monda headwork was underway that would provide better communication facilities to people and construction workers.

On May 2, Prime Minister Imran Khan performed the ground- breaking ceremony of Mohmand dam and declared it a life-line project for Pakistan.

The dam is a great initiative of the Will not only provide an inexpensive electricity to consumers but would help irrigate thousands acres of barren land besides provision of clean drinking water facilities to inhabitants of Peshawar.