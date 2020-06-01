Share:

LAHORE - As many as 36 more COVID-19 patients breathed their last in Punjab on Sun­day, the highest number of casualties in a single day since the pandemic began.

So far 475 patients have died in the province so far.

Similarly, as many as 952 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours, tak­ing the number of these cases to 25, 056.

So far 188 casualties have been re­ported from Lahore, 93 Rawalpindi, 52 Multan, 39 Faisalabad, 34 Gujran­wala, 17 Gujrat, nine Sargodha, sev­en Bahawalpur, six Sialkot, five Rahim Yar Khan, three each in Sheikhupu­ra, Sahiwal, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh, two each from Hafizabad, Muzafargarh and Narowal and one each from Attock, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalnagar, Nan­kana Sahib, Kasur, Jhelum and Rajan­pur.

Out of 952 new cases of novel corona­virus, 534 were reported from Lahore, 86 Rawalpindi, 63 Faisalabad, 35 Mul­tan, 29 Gujranwala, 20 Bahawalpur, 19 Nankana Sahib, 17 each from Sialkot and Sheikhupura, 15 each from Hafiza­bad and Rahim Yar Khan, 12 from Toba Tek Singh, 11 each from Bahawalna­gar and Sahiwal, eight each from Sar­godha and Kasur, seven Khushab, six each from Bhakkar, Okara and Dera Ghazi Khan, five Vehari, four each from Jhelum, Attock and Pakpattan, three each from Jhang and Layyah and one each from Chakwal, Narowal, Lodhran and Rajanpur.

Out of the total number of COVID-19 patients reported in Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are the preachers of Ta­bleeghi Jamaat, 768 Shiite devotees, who returned from Iran, 86 prison­ers and 22, 186 ordinary people who mostly have fallen prey to local trans­mission.

So far 12, 154 Covid-19 patients have been reported from Lahore, 2,059 Rawalpindi, 1,604 Multan, 1,433 Fais­alabad, 1,392 Gujranwala, 823 Sialkot, 799 Gujrat, 448 Sargodha, 421 Dera Ghazi Khan, 371 Sheikhupura, 361 Hafizabad, 292 Rahim Yar Khan, 269 Kasur, 218 Jhelum, 214 Bahawalpur, 198 Mandi Bahauddin, 196 Muzafargarh, 178 Lodhran, 148 Khushab, 147 Vehari, 139 Nankana Sahib, 120 Narowal, 113 Sahiwal, 109 Bhakkar, 97 Bahawalna­gar, 90 Attock, 80 Jhang, 79 Layyah, 65 Toba Tek Singh, 63 Okara, 57 Pakpattan, 56 Rajanpur, 50 Chiniot, 47 Mianwali, 45 Khanewal and 35 Chakwal.

As per spokesperson of Corona Mon­itoring Room at Primary and Second­ary Healthcare Department, so far 2,33, 685 tests have been conducted in the province.

Out of these, he said, 25, 056 had test­ed positive for the virus.

He said that the highest number of cases had been reported from the age group of 16-30 years followed by the age group of 31-45 years.

He said that the lowest number of cases had been reported from the age group of 75 and above.

He said that 6,901 patients had re­covered and returned home, 475 died while 17, 680 were isolated at home or under treatment at different quaran­tine centers and health facilities.

Out of 2,194 healthcare workers screened so far, he said, 344 have been tested positive for the virus.