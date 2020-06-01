Share:

LAHORE - As many as 36 more COVID-19 patients breathed their last in Punjab on Sunday, the highest number of casualties in a single day since the pandemic began. So far 475 patients have died in the province so far.

Similarly, as many as 952 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours, taking the number of these cases to 25, 056.

So far 188 casualties have been reported from Lahore, 93 Rawalpindi, 52 Multan, 39 Faisalabad, 34 Gujranwala, 17 Gujrat, nine Sargodha, seven Bahawalpur, six Sialkot, five Rahim Yar Khan, three each in Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh, two each from Hafizabad, Muzafargarh and Narowal and one each from Attock, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalnagar, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, Jhelum and Rajanpur.

Out of 952 new cases of novel coronavirus, 534 were reported from Lahore, 86 Rawalpindi, 63 Faisalabad, 35 Multan, 29 Gujranwala, 20 Bahawalpur, 19 Nankana Sahib, 17 each from Sialkot and Sheikhupura, 15 each from Hafizabad and Rahim Yar Khan, 12 from Toba Tek Singh, 11 each from Bahawalnagar and Sahiwal, eight each from Sargodha and Kasur, seven Khushab, six each from Bhakkar, Okara and Dera Ghazi Khan, five Vehari, four each from Jhelum, Attock and Pakpattan, three each from Jhang and Layyah and one each from Chakwal, Narowal, Lodhran and Rajanpur.

Out of the total number of COVID-19 patients reported in Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are the preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 Shiite devotees, who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners and 22, 186 ordinary people who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

So far 12, 154 Covid-19 patients have been reported from Lahore, 2,059 Rawalpindi, 1,604 Multan, 1,433 Faisalabad, 1,392 Gujranwala, 823 Sialkot, 799 Gujrat, 448 Sargodha, 421 Dera Ghazi Khan, 371 Sheikhupura, 361 Hafizabad, 292 Rahim Yar Khan, 269 Kasur, 218 Jhelum, 214 Bahawalpur, 198 Mandi Bahauddin, 196 Muzafargarh, 178 Lodhran, 148 Khushab, 147 Vehari, 139 Nankana Sahib, 120 Narowal, 113 Sahiwal, 109 Bhakkar, 97 Bahawalnagar, 90 Attock, 80 Jhang, 79 Layyah, 65 Toba Tek Singh, 63 Okara, 57 Pakpattan, 56 Rajanpur, 50 Chiniot, 47 Mianwali, 45 Khanewal and 35 Chakwal.

As per spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 2,33, 685 tests have been conducted in the province.

Out of these, he said, 25, 056 had tested positive for the virus.

He said that the highest number of cases had been reported from the age group of 16-30 years followed by the age group of 31-45 years. He said that the lowest number of cases had been reported from the age group of 75 and above.

He said that 6,901 patients had recovered and returned home, 475 died while 17, 680 were isolated at home or under treatment at different quarantine centers and health facilities.

Out of 2,194 healthcare workers screened so far, he said, 344 have been tested positive for the virus.