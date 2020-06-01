Share:

PESHAWAR - District administration Peshawar has arrested 41 people over profiteering and violation of lockdown from different localities of the district, said a news release issued here Sunday. On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Kashif Jan inspected bazaars in Hashtnagri, Sethi Town, Pahari Pura and other localities.

He also imposed cash penalties on eight drivers on Kohat Road for overcharging the commuters.

Similarly, other AACs including Shafiq Afridi and Mina Zahir also inspected various bazaars in their respective areas of jurisdiction and collectively arrested 41 persons for profiteering and lack of official price list and violation of lockdown.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar has urged upon the traders and shopkeepers to follow the official guidelines and also appealed the general public to restrict their movement and to extend cooperation in the prevention of the spread of coronavirus.