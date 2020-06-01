Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and renowned singer Abrar Ul Haq on Sunday has been tested positive for the coronavirus.

In his message on Twitter, Abrar Ul Haq said that my corona test came positive and I have quarantined myself at home. However, I will keep performing my duties through Skype as Red Crescent and Sahara worker, Abrar said.

He has also requested the nation to pray for his recovery and all those fighting this disease.