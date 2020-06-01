KARACHI - Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday said that disrespect and violence against doctors and paramedical staff was intolerable, adding that doctors, paramedical staff and nurses were risking their lives to save the lives of others.
In a statement Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that legal action was being taken against the culprits involved in an attack on Civil Hospital Karachi.
Taking notice of the assault on the medical staff of the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi on Friday night, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has ordered an immediate inquiry into the incident, said Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday.
A charged mob had vandalised the hospital and attacked the hospital staff, reportedly angered by the death of a patient and delays in handing over the body after due procedures.
“Our doctors, nurses, and paramedics are risking their lives to save the lives of others. Such violence against them will not be tolerated,” he said. “If people had a grievance against the medical staff, they should have talked to the administration instead of attacking them.”
The provincial minister stated that a case had been registered about the incident and the culprits involved in the attack would be dealt with according to the law.
“Health workers at government hospitals should not feel alone, the government is standing by them,” he assured medical professionals, many of whom had protested and demanded security after the attack.
Meanwhile, criticising the federal government, he claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was lucky that Covid-19 had “saved” their government, adding that the condition of the country’s economy due to their failed strategy was not a secret to anyone.
It is pertinent to mention that the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi was vandalised by a mob, reportedly angered by the death of the patient they had brought in for treatment on Friday night.
He reiterated that Prime Minister Imran Khan did not act in time when the first coronavirus case emerged in the country on February 26; instead, he pointed out, the premier had only called the
first meeting regarding the pandemic on March 13.
“From the beginning, the Sindh government asked for a unanimous strategy to curb the spread of coronavirus, but the federal government did not take the threat seriously and brushed off the efforts of the provincial government,” he reiterated.
Shah claimed that the Sindh government had suggested imposing a strict lockdown in the province after taking the medical experts on board. “Had the Centre supported the Sindh CM’s decision at that moment, the situation would be much better in the country today,” he insisted.
“If we had imposed two strict lockdowns of 15 days each in the beginning and had taken appropriate measures at the Iran-Afghanistan borders and the airports, we could have prevented coronavirus from entering the country,” he maintained, adding that as a result of “the Centre’s failure to take timely decisions,” the country would now have to deal with the pandemic for a long time. He recalled that the provincial government was accused of intimidating people when the virus broke out, stating that even doctors were blamed for holding a press conference highlighting the virus threat on behalf of the Sindh government.
“Though the Sindh government stood to be a villain in the eyes of common men and the business community, whatever tough decisions we took were to save lives,” he claimed.
MPA SHAHNAWAZ JADOON TESTS POSITIVE FOR VIRUS
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members Provincial Assembly of Sindh, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Bilawal Ghafar tested negative while Shahnawaz Jadoon tested positive for corovairus here on Sunday.
According to separate statements, the lawmakers of the provincial assembly were getting tested themselves for the coronavirus before attending the coming session as per directives of the Speaker of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh. MPA Shahnawaz Jadoon after testing positive for the novel coronavirus has gone into self-isolation at his home. He said that he would defeat the coronavirus soon. According to the test result of the Opposition leader and MPA Sindh, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, ‘2019 novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) is not detected.’ While PTI MPA Bilal Ghaffar has also tested negative for the novel coronavirus.