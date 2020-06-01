Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday said that disrespect and violence against doctors and paramedical staff was intolerable, adding that doctors, paramedical staff and nurses were risking their lives to save the lives of others.

In a statement Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that legal ac­tion was being taken against the culprits involved in an attack on Civil Hospital Karachi.

Taking notice of the assault on the medical staff of the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi on Friday night, Sindh Chief Min­ister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has ordered an immediate inqui­ry into the incident, said Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday.

A charged mob had vandal­ised the hospital and attacked the hospital staff, reportedly an­gered by the death of a patient and delays in handing over the body after due procedures.

“Our doctors, nurses, and para­medics are risking their lives to save the lives of others. Such violence against them will not be tolerated,” he said. “If people had a grievance against the medical staff, they should have talked to the administration instead of at­tacking them.”

The provincial minister stated that a case had been registered about the incident and the cul­prits involved in the attack would be dealt with according to the law.

“Health workers at govern­ment hospitals should not feel alone, the government is stand­ing by them,” he assured medi­cal professionals, many of whom had protested and demanded se­curity after the attack.

Meanwhile, criticising the fed­eral government, he claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was lucky that Covid-19 had “saved” their government, adding that the condition of the country’s economy due to their failed strategy was not a secret to anyone.

He reiterated that Prime Min­ister Imran Khan did not act in time when the first coronavirus case emerged in the country on February 26; instead, he pointed out, the premier had only called the

first meeting regarding the pandemic on March 13.

“From the beginning, the Sindh government asked for a unani­mous strategy to curb the spread of coronavirus, but the federal government did not take the threat seriously and brushed off the efforts of the provincial gov­ernment,” he reiterated.

Shah claimed that the Sindh government had suggested im­posing a strict lockdown in the province after taking the medical experts on board. “Had the Cen­tre supported the Sindh CM’s de­cision at that moment, the situa­tion would be much better in the country today,” he insisted.

“If we had imposed two strict lockdowns of 15 days each in the beginning and had taken ap­propriate measures at the Iran-Afghanistan borders and the air­ports, we could have prevented coronavirus from entering the country,” he maintained, adding that as a result of “the Centre’s failure to take timely decisions,” the country would now have to deal with the pandemic for a long time. He recalled that the provin­cial government was accused of intimidating people when the virus broke out, stating that even doctors were blamed for holding a press conference highlighting the virus threat on behalf of the Sindh government.

“Though the Sindh govern­ment stood to be a villain in the eyes of common men and the business community, whatever tough decisions we took were to save lives,” he claimed.

MPA SHAHNAWAZ JADOON TESTS POSITIVE FOR VIRUS

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members Provincial Assembly of Sindh, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Bilawal Ghafar tested nega­tive while Shahnawaz Jadoon tested positive for corovairus here on Sunday.

According to separate state­ments, the lawmakers of the provincial assembly were getting tested themselves for the corona­virus before attending the com­ing session as per directives of the Speaker of the Provincial As­sembly of Sindh. MPA Shahnawaz Jadoon after testing positive for the novel coronavirus has gone into self-isolation at his home. He said that he would defeat the coronavirus soon. According to the test result of the Opposi­tion leader and MPA Sindh, Fir­dous Shamim Naqvi, ‘2019 novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) is not detected.’ While PTI MPA Bilal Ghaffar has also tested negative for the novel coronavirus.