ISLAMABAD - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal Khan Sunday said the provincial government was taking measures from the day one to successfully contain the coronavirus outbreak.

“The Balochistan government has also provided ration, edible items and medical equipments to the people to fight the pandemic properly,” he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the government had constituted committees at district level, consisting of opposition leaders as well, to distribute ration among the deserving families, adding no embezzlement had been reported in that regard as yet.

The chief minister said he was reviewing the prevailing situation arising out of the COVID-19 on regular basis, adding the people should not take the deadly disease lightly and should follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and keep social distancing.

He said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had provided all medical equipments to the provincial government and almost 70 ventilators were available in the province.

Jam Kamal Khan lauded the role of doctors, paramedics and security forces in war against the coronavirus.