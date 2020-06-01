Share:

SIALKOT - Punjab Agriculture department has chalked out a comprehensive plan for bringing maximum land under wheat cultivation as well as enhancing per acre yield of the staple food crop across the province. Official sources told APP here that agriculture department was making adequate efforts to introduce new wheat sowing techniques for getting higher yields.

Under the plan special focus would be accorded on creating awareness among the growers about the new technique “Bed Planting” across the province. “The sowing of wheat on beds will help in saving the irrigation water by 30 to 50 percent, besides getting enhanced wheat produce.The practice can protect the crop from elements--rains and winds”. Agriculture department would provide guidance to wheat growers for adopting the new technique of bed planting, it was learnt.