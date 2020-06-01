Share:

BEIJING - A Chinese-made coronavirus vaccine may appear in the market at the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021, according to China's State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Com­mission (SASAC). The in­activated vaccine is being researched and developed by Sinopharm's subsidi­ary company, Wuhan Insti­tute of Biological Products and Beijing Institute of Bi­ological Products. So far, over 2,000 people have re­ceived vaccines injections and data show that both of its safety and effective­ness have been fully veri­fied, China Economic Net reported on Sunday. The workshop of Sinopharm is making the final prepara­tion for the production of the vaccine from May 30. Sinopharm (China Nation­al Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.) is a large health­care group. Sinopharm has a full chain in the in­dustry covering R&D, manufacturing, logistics and distribution, retail chains, healthcare, engi­neering services, exhibi­tions and conferences, in­ternational business and financial services.