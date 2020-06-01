Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over demise of Corona affected two doc­tors Dr Aureng Zeb and Dr Azam.

In a condolence message issued here the Chief Min­ister Mahmood Khan prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and granted cour­age to bereaved family members to bear the irrepara­ble loss with fortitude.

The Chief Minister lauded the efforts of Doctors playing vital role against Coronavirus and said that government will not left them to be alone in this fight.

He said that the services of doctors and nurses will be remembered in golden words in future.