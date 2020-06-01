Share:

Lahore - Punjab government on Sunday decided to formulate a new wheat procurement policy to provide maximum relief to farmers besides relieving the government of financial pressure and reducing the millers’ dependence on the government.

The committee comprising secretaries of the departments of Agriculture, Food, Planning & Development and Finance would formulate its recommendations within three days, which will be submitted to the Prime Minister for final approval.

The committee will also provide input on the implementation plan of the new procurement policy.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting attended by provincial Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal and Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik. Agriculture Minister Noman Ahmed Langrial participated through video link. The Senior Member Board of Revenue, secretaries of different departments including Food, Agriculture, and Finance were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Secretary constituted a committee to prepare the recommendations on ending financial pressures on the government in the procurement process, reducing millers’ reliance on the government, ensuring best economic return to farmers, giving direct subsidy to the poor and issues relating to price control, strategic reserves of wheat, its inter-provincial transport and exports.

Speaking during the meeting, Abdul Aleem Khan said that the new policy would benefit not only the farmers but also the poor. He said that targeted subsidy would be given on wheat to provide relief to low-income segment. Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal and Noman Langrial also presented their proposals on the occasion.