Pakistan confirmed 60 more deaths from novel coronavirus in one day as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,543 and positive cases surged to 72,460, Dunya News reported on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,964 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 28,245 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 26,240 in Punjab, 10,027 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,393 in Balochistan, 2,589 in Islamabad, 711 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 255 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 497 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 481 in Sindh, 473 in KP, 47 in Balochistan, 28 in Islamabad and 11 in GB.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Pakistan has so far conducted 561,136 coronavirus tests and 14,398 in last 24 hours. 26,083 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.