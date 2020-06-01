Share:

BAJAUR - On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, the district administration has made the use of masks and other precaution­ary measures mandatory across the district and warned that if any shopkeeper violate this deci­sion, his shop could be sealed and fined Rs 10,000.

The decision was made by dis­trict administration in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavi­rus.

In this regard, a meeting of scholars and the business com­munity was held. The meeting was attended by Mufti Haniful­lah Jan, Maulana Zakirullah, Qari Samiul Haq, Qari Shah Mehmood, Haji Lali Shah Bakhtun Yar, Pres­ident Traders Brady Khar, Haji Akbar Jan, General Secretary All Business Community Bajaur Dis­trict, and Rehan Zeb Khan, Chair­man Youth of Bajaur.

It was decided in the meeting that every shopkeeper in Bajaur district would use sanitizer, mask and gloves. In case of violation, the shop of the concerned shop­keeper would be sealed and a fine of Rs. 10,000 also be imposed.

It was also decided in the meet­ing that the residents of the neighborhood would clean the Mosques with clean water every morning. All these precautionary measures were aimed for further curbing the spread of the corona­virus in Bajaur district.