All around the world, alpine clubs, which are large social clubs that revolve around climbing, hiking, and other mountaineering activities, are successfully functioning. Many alpine clubs also provide education and training courses, services for outdoorsmen, and regulation of local mountaineering resources and behaviour of mountaineers. Most clubs organise social events, schedule outings, stage climbing competitions, operate alpine huts and paths, and are active in protecting the alpine environment.

Pakistan has been blessed with the most stunning range of mountains, which are famous all over the world. In order to explore these mountains, Pakistan founded its own alpine club in 1974 for the promotion of mountaineering, climbing and mountain related other adventure activities in the country. In addition to this the club serves as the national sports governing body for the sport of mountaineering and climbing in Pakistan. The club is also affiliated with the International Federation of Sports Climbing and Pakistan Sports Board.

Now in 2020, the most advanced age as of today, instead of making progress, our club has failed to accomplish the purpose it was made for. The reason for failure in sports in our country is that usually the person who heads the organisation does not know much about sports and does not have time to give to his oraganisation. Same is the case with our alpine club.

These reasons are enough for the downfall of this club. It matters a great deal even if one organisation is working properly and fulfilling the reason for which it was made for. It can create a positive image of Pakistan. It can help develop the youth of our country. But the situation is different as not only the youth but the whole country is being deceived for a long time.

This situation raises a question, whose answer is also hidden in it. The question is ‘how can a person head an organisation while also serving as a government officer?’ A government officer spends most of his day in completing his official duties for which he is paid. Then after office hours he does not have enough time to give to any sports federation he is heading. Hence, raising the most crucial question that why such person is loaded with such a responsibility.

A simple solution would be to hire a responsible and competent individual, who can serve the purpose of the sports federation with commitment. I would like to fulfill my responsibility by mentioning the name of such a person, who is currently the live example of the scenario explained above. Mr. Abu Zafar Sadiq is president of Alpine Club of Pakistan as well as serving as deputy secretary in the Establishment Division.

Now it is the duty of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, Minister Fehmida Mirza and DG Pakistan Sports Board to take appropriate measures for the future of our alpine club. I suggest that a sports commission must be formed to investigate this problem among others and only a dedicated and expert person be allowed to head this club.

Pakistan is blessed with talented youngsters, who are exceptional in adventure sports. But they are suffering due to the non-serious attitude of the current management of the alpine club.

There is no proper dissemination of information regarding camps, trainings and events. The club’s website is not updated regularly. Moreover, the selection is not done on merit.

Being the member of the International Federation of Sports Climbing, it must be the duty of the alpine club to also include the visually challenged climbers. But when able-bodied climbers are not able to get benefit from this club, how can we expect that the disabled would be catered by this club.

The reason behind this article is not to target anyone, but to bring to light a major issue, which is being overlooked for many years. In all my articles, I request our Prime Minister Imran Khan to please make sure that the right person is doing the right job with full accountability. We do not have any shortage of experts in adventure sports, but we are only lacking in utilising them.