Share:

Barrister Farogh Naseem has on Monday resigned as the federal minister for law to represent the federation in the Justice Qazi Faez Isa case.

According to details, Farogh Naseem has forwarded his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Supreme Court (SC) is scheduled to resume hearing of the case on June 2.

A 10-member judge bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, will conduct hearing. The federal government will respond over Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s petition in which he maintained that the presidential reference against him is based on malafide intent.

Barrister Farogh Naseem had earlier resigned from his post as well to represent Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the apex court and was sworn in as the federal minister again afterwards.