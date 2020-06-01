Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry has expressed displeasure over state television - PTV Home - for taking pride on other country’s production ‘Al-Tughral’, which is being on aired in Urdu language at Pakistan television.

Fawad Chaudhry, in his tweets, reprimanded PTV Home for taking pride and credit on Turkish Drama Al-Tughral (Dirilis) which is being on aired at prime time at state entertainment television PTV Home.

In his message, the minister said PTV management should focus on Pak Productions instead of taking pride on foreign drama series. PTV owns a mammoth staff with subsequent facilities, said Fawad Chaudhry adding that on airing foreign drama productions will ruin Pakistan’s productions.

He stated that he had also served as information minister and used to encourage PTV Home management to focus on local production.

It has always been cheap to import foreign dramas and productions but this trend will ultimately put devastating long term effects on Pakistan’s programming in the long run, stated Fawad Chaudhry in his tweet message.

PTV has very glorious history with block buster productions but this legacy is getting lost as PTV Home nowadays use to take pride and credit on account of foreign productions instead of glamouring local genres and drama productions.

PTV Home should utilise services and expertise of its staff and workers and produce local dramas and that’s the way to take credit and pride instead of feeling boast on borrowed drama productions.