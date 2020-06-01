Share:

Faisalabad - Under the directions of Faisalabd Development Authority Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja, the FDA enforcement team has retrieved 18 kanal land worth of millions rupees allocated for public utility services in different private housing schemes during operation in this regard.

According to the details, a special drive has been initiated by FDA to get the land vacated earmarked for the public interest services in the maps of private housing schemes.

In this connection, the FDA enforcement team inspected the sites in different private housing schemes and took action to retrieve the land specified for WASA, Waste Management, Health and Education institutions, Public Parks, Graveyards and other utility services.

The possession of 8.25 kanal land has taken from the T&T housing scheme phase Il and III after reviewing the maps of this scheme.

Likewise, the 5.25 kanal land from Model City, 2.25 kanal land from Archard Homes, 1.50 Kanal land from Prime City and 1.5 kanal land from Al Barkat Villas

Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has explained that allocation of certain land for public interest services was essential for developers of housing schemes under relevant rules and regulations.

He warned that the developers that the land specified for utility services under rules should not be used for other purposes, otherwise, strict action would be taken against the violators and illegal constructions would be demolished.

He said that the operation to get the possession of public utility services land in housing schemes would be continued till the achievement of the task.

FDA is committed for ensuring transparency and discipline in Town Planning and dwellers rights would be safeguarded regarding availability of all basic amenities in housing schemes, the DG FDA stated.