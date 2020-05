Share:

LAHORE - Former Supreme Court judge Mr Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar has been appointed as an independent adjudicator to hear Umar Akmal’s appeal against the three-year ban for breaching the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Anti-Corruption Code in two separate incidents. The independent adjudicator will now decide on the date of the appeal hearing, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Sunday. “As soon as this is confirmed, the PCB will make the announcement,” he added.