MIANWALI - Four youth including two real brothers were killed in Indus Riv­er while bathing during the last 36 hours in Marri police limits.

Rescue sources said Sunday that two brothers Nabeel Ahmad and Nadeem residents of Mar­ri Sher along with friends were celebrating picnic at river Indus near village Makhadd when they drowned into deep water while bathing.

While another two youth Includ­ing Awais (17) of village Toola Mangli and Osama, 20 of Mar­ri Indus were also died into the deep water of Indus River while bathing. Rescue teams have re­covered dead bodies of Nabeel and Awais while they were trying to locate the other bodies.