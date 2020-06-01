Share:

MOHMAND - The Private Education Networks (PEN) and Hub of Private Education (HOPE) Mohmand tribal district held protest demonstrations demanding permis­sion to open all educational institu­tions in the district.

Dr. Bakhti Jan, President, Private Schools Association Hope, Mohmand District, and Amanullah, Vice Pres­ident, Pan District, Mohmand, were leading the protests.

The protests were also attended by hundreds of private schools teachers belonging to various tehsils of the trib­al district.The Private Schools Associa­tion has announced that it will reopen its own educational institutions in the event of a government crackdown.

“If SOPs can be formed for business circles then why the future of the na­tion and the country is being destroyed by closing the educational institutions,” said Bakhti Jan.

The President HOPE Mohmand said that the institutions that do not com­ply with the government SOPs should be sealed.

He added that the state should take immediate steps to provide education to the children of the nation.

The HOPE Mohmand president said that the government should announce a relief package for teachers and own­ers of private educational institutions in tribal districts. PEN Mohmand President Haji Alam said that the corona virus has destroyed the entire life of the world.

“With the closure of educational in­stitutions, educational activities in the country have come to a standstill,” he said. He demanded that the govern­ment should announce Rs 1 million re­lief package for each private school in the tribal district.

The HOPE president said that the provision of basic education is the re­sponsibility of the state and the closure of the last three or four months has dis­rupted the education of children.

He added that the concept of online education and tele-education has com­pletely flopped in the country.

He told that Educational institutions are being opened for the first time in the world after the situation returned to normal. But the Pakistani govern­ment is still hesitant in this regard.