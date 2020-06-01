MOHMAND - The Private Education Networks (PEN) and Hub of Private Education (HOPE) Mohmand tribal district held protest demonstrations demanding permission to open all educational institutions in the district.
Dr. Bakhti Jan, President, Private Schools Association Hope, Mohmand District, and Amanullah, Vice President, Pan District, Mohmand, were leading the protests.
The protests were also attended by hundreds of private schools teachers belonging to various tehsils of the tribal district.The Private Schools Association has announced that it will reopen its own educational institutions in the event of a government crackdown.
“If SOPs can be formed for business circles then why the future of the nation and the country is being destroyed by closing the educational institutions,” said Bakhti Jan.
The President HOPE Mohmand said that the institutions that do not comply with the government SOPs should be sealed.
He added that the state should take immediate steps to provide education to the children of the nation.
The HOPE Mohmand president said that the government should announce a relief package for teachers and owners of private educational institutions in tribal districts. PEN Mohmand President Haji Alam said that the corona virus has destroyed the entire life of the world.
“With the closure of educational institutions, educational activities in the country have come to a standstill,” he said. He demanded that the government should announce Rs 1 million relief package for each private school in the tribal district.
The HOPE president said that the provision of basic education is the responsibility of the state and the closure of the last three or four months has disrupted the education of children.
He added that the concept of online education and tele-education has completely flopped in the country.
He told that Educational institutions are being opened for the first time in the world after the situation returned to normal. But the Pakistani government is still hesitant in this regard.