Share:

KARACHI - Police in a raid and search operation at a ground floor apartment here recovered illegal arms and ammuni­tion on Sunday.

Shara-e-Faisal Police conducted a raid at an apartment in its jurisdic­tion, arrested 10 suspects and unearthed arms hid­den underground, an offi­cial said.

SSP East region Tan­veer Alam Odho has said that the recovered arms included a light machine-gun (LMG), shot gun, 12 bore gun and Triple Two rifle.

The police also recov­ered 25 snatched or stolen motorbikes and four cars, SSP East said. A case had been registered at the po­lice station against arrested accused.

A search operation was conducted by the police at a complex called Noman Heaven. They had reached there after receiving news from one of their sources.

According to the police, the weapons and ammuni­tion they seized included repeater rifles, sub-ma­chine guns, light-machine guns and bullets. All of the weapons were buried un­derground.

Investigations are under way to find people involved in stocking and burying the weapons. Between 15 and 20 people were arrested during the operation and are being interrogated.