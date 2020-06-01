Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said that coronavirus is a harsh reality and we will have to live with it. Talking to a delegation of traders of Hayatabad here on Sunday, he said that the people will have to take the pandemic seriously and adopt precautionary measures. He asked the people to wear facemasks and avoid handshake to implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit so that the government could be able to open the businesses. He said that the closure of businesses would not be beneficial for both general public and the government. During the meeting, the delegation besides discussing problems faced by the traders due to corona pandemic also discussed other matters.