LAHORE - Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of Lahore Police, in their crackdown against criminals, recovered 01 car, 05 bikes, 02 mobiles phones, 13 pistols, 03 rifles, magazines, bullets and thousands of rupees. SP Dolphins Squad Aisha Butt while giving details of the weekly performance of both the wings informed that Dolphins Squad and PRU also recovered narcotics from the accused criminals. Dolphins and PRU wings showed immediate response to the all 234 calls received on helpline 15. While promoting community policing, both Dolphins and PRU helped as many as 27 people on different roads of the city. Dolphin Squad and PRU during vigorous and effective patrolling in the city, checked more than 19 thousands motor bikes, 73 vehicles and 17,658 persons. As many as 82 motor bikes, 06 vehicles and 205 persons were impounded in different Police Stations due to incomplete documents whereas disciplinary action was taken against responsible persons. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 77 criminals for violating one wheeling, 05 for aerial firing, and another 69 for violating Kite Flying Acts.