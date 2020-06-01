Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Residents of Mohallah Haqdadabad have urged the deputy commissioner and tehsil municipal officer to take measures for repairing out of order tube well of the urban locality.

Talking to journalists here on Sunday, a group of lo­cal residents said that the only water supply scheme known as Shafqat Amin was out of order before Eidul Fitr, confronting the residents of the congested urban locality with acute shortage of drinking water. They said that many residents had no alternate source to get water for drinking and other purposes.

“The water supply scheme had become faulty twice in the month of Ramazan”, revealed a citizen, saying that municipal staffers had repaired the tube well but it again developed faults before the Eid festival.

Another resident said that they had no option other than to purchase cans and drums of water on daily ba­sis for domestic uses. He said that delay on the part of officials concerned in repairing the tube well was caus­ing unrest among residents of the locality. They said that the authorities concerned should heed towards resolving water related problems faced by them.

29 INJURED IN ROAD ACCIDENT

Meanwhile, around 29 passengers were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a motorcar near Darra Pezu town. Eyewitnesses said that the accident occurred on bypass portion of Indus Highway and the ill-fated bus was going to Karachi from Peshawar.