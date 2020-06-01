Share:

ISLAMABAD - Joint teams formed to eradicate locusts attack have operated over 2,743 square kilometers in Balochistan, 1,489 in Punjab, 394 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 294 in Sindh.

According to the details, released by the National Locust Control Center (NLCC) on Sunday, joint teams of the provincial departments of agriculture, Federal Ministry of Food Security and Pakistan Army were conducting a comprehensive survey and control operation against locusts in different districts of the country.

About 1,102 joint army teams were taking part in the operation and so far 234,904 square kilometers (approximately 23 million hectares) have been surveyed, while 4,920 square kilometers (approximately 492000 hectares) have been controlled.

During the last 24 hours, an area of 3,633 sq km was surveyed and control operation was carried out on an area of 49 sq km in which about 4,151 liters of pesticides were used.

Aerial spraying is also being carried out with the help of airplanes and helicopters for effectively handling locusts attack. The NLCC has also established helplines for farmers to contact at any time for details regarding locusts control.