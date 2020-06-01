LAHORE - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that all the religions have equal representation in the newly formed Minority Commission by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.
Addressing a news conference in Multan this afternoon, he said that the Supreme Court has guided on the formulation of Minority Commission and we are proud of every member from minority.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that all the sacred places of the minorities including Kartarpur Corridor are safe in Pakistan.
He said we wish that the Indian Muslims could also be satisfied about the protection of their sacred places in India. The Foreign Minister told that Constitution of Pakistan provides protection to the rights to the minorities. He told Muslims, Sikh, Christians and other minorities in India are the victims of Hindutva Policies of Modi regime.