LAHORE - Foreign Minister Shah Mah­mood Qureshi has said that all the religions have equal representation in the newly formed Minority Commission by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Addressing a news con­ference in Multan this after­noon, he said that the Su­preme Court has guided on the formulation of Minori­ty Commission and we are proud of every member from minority.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that all the sacred plac­es of the minorities includ­ing Kartarpur Corridor are safe in Pakistan.

He said we wish that the In­dian Muslims could also be satisfied about the protection of their sacred places in India. The Foreign Minister told that Constitution of Pakistan pro­vides protection to the rights to the minorities. He told Mus­lims, Sikh, Christians and oth­er minorities in India are the victims of Hindutva Policies of Modi regime.