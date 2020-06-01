Share:

Karachi - Serving Hands Organisation and Combined Efforts Organisation continued their ongoing project “Covid-19 Eid Package Rashan Camps” at Pir Bukhsh Goth Ghani Abad and surrounding villages. Serving Hands Organisation President Dr Sikandar Ali Shaikh thanked Mr. Yasir Hashmi and his team of Combined Efforts Organisation for combined support to distribute Rashan, Eid Clothes for poor ladies and Food packets. General Secretary Arshad Anwar and Senior Vice President Syed Ibne Hassan of Serving Hands said these little help to these poor people is a preaching of islam and are worth for these suffering community. Mr. Yasir Hashmi added that Serving Hands is also doing a great job since three months during Covid-19 pandemic in providing free PPE kits, Head and Foot covers, Sanitizers, Masks, and gloves for doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. He further added, we will InshaAllah continue our joint venture with Serving Hands Organisation to support our needy people of Pakistan. Qari Hashmat Ullah of Madarsa e Arabia Imtiaz ul uloom appreciated Serving Hands team for the support of the poors of Ghani Abad Goth and surroundings and prayed Allah swt to accept these sincere efforts.