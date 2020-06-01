Share:

ABBOTTABAD - The drive titled, ‘No mask no fuel, no shopping’, has once again been launched in the Hazara division with the view to contain the spread of COVID-19. The drive kicked off on Sunday on the directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Police Qazi Jameelur Rehman.Earlier, it had been launched all over the Hazara division on May 12 and had shown good results.

After relaxation in the lockdown, there are growing fears that the coronavirus could spread further, endangering lives of the people. Therefore, the campaign has been launched in order to make people, particularly traders, abide by the standard operating procedures (SOPs). Hazara police has launched the drive in all eight districts of the division by making traders bound that they would use sanitizers and masks.

The campaign also makes it mandatory for the traders to ensure that no customer would enter their shops without a facemask. Besides that, the campaign makes it obligatory for the shopkeepers not to let more than five customers in their shop at a time. They have also been asked to mark signs for social distancing in their shops as well as outside of their shops besides placing a banner reading, ‘No mask, No shopping.’ Strict action would be taken against traders and the people who would not be following these rules. Apart from that, parents have also been barred from bringing children with them to the markets. All petrol pumps and CNG stations’ owners have also been directed not to give fuel to the customers who would be without a face mask, while hair dressers have been directed to use complete kit while providing services.