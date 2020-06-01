Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has injected nine new wells, producing 137,230 Barrels crude oil and 5,562 Million Cubic Feet (MMCF) gas, in its production gathering system during three quarters of the current fiscal year. “As many as nine operated wells have been injected in the production gathering system viz., Qadirpur-14&61, Pasakhi Deep-4&5, Nashpa-9, Chanda-5, Qadirpur Deep X-1, TAY North-1and Uch-17A which cumulatively yielded gross crude oil and gas production of 137,230 barrels and 5,562 MMCF respectively, whereas installation of Electrical Submersible Pump at Pasahki-5 produced a positive impact of 500 barrels per day,” the company said in its third quarterly report for the financial year 2019-20.

Whereas, the OGDCL’s average daily net saleable production of crude oil stood at 38,125 Barrel per Day (BPD), gas 927 MMCF per Day (MMCFD) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas 771 Ton per Day (TPD) during the nine-month period. According to the official data, the company during July 2019-February 2020 contributed around 46 oil percent 29 percent gas and 33 percent LPG to the country’s total production of these fuels.

In comparison to the corresponding period last year, the company’s hydrocarbon production was adversely affected primarily owning to global outbreak of COVID-19 coupled with natural decline at Rajian, Kunnar, Mela, Nashpa, Sinjhoro, TAY, Bobi, Lashari Centre, Tando Alam and Qadirpur fields and mechanical problems at Nashpa, Kunar and KPD fields. “Moreover, gas output was also impacted due to less gas intake from Uch-II and Qadirpur fields by UPL-II (unplanned ATA) and Engro (lower demand by WAPDA during November and December respectively. Further, lower production from NJV fields contributed towards decline in the production.”

During the nine-month period, the company spud 16 wells including eight exploratory/appraisal , besides completing drilling and testing of 13 wells pertaining to previous fiscal years,. “The total drilling recorded was 48,274 meters.” The OGDCL exploratory efforts yielded four oil and gas discoveries namely Pandhi-1 in district Sanghar and Metlo-1 in district Khairpur of Sindh province, Toght-1 and Chanda-5 in district Kohat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. “The discoveries have cumulative daily production potential of 24 MMCF of gas and 842 barrels of oil. Preliminary reserves estimates on 2P basis are 48.79 billion cubic feet of gas and 1.51 million barrels of oil, combined 10.24 million barrels of oil equivalent.”