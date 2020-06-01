Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has directed its embassies worldwide to raise the Kashmir issue and India’s denial of rights to the minorities.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told The Nation that Pakistan was committed to expose India on the Kashmir issue. “We are using all the diplomatic channels to highlight the issue. The embassies have been asked to raise the issue further,” he said.

Earlier, as part of Pakistan’s consistent political and diplomatic efforts, Foreign Minister Qureshi had addressed a comprehensive communication to the UN Security Council President and the UN Secretary General, apprising them of the latest situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In his letter, the Foreign Minister had drawn attention towards the newly-notified “Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization Order 2020” and “Jammu & Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate Rules 2020” aimed at changing the demographic structure of IOJ&K.

It has been underscored that these actions were illegal and in violation of the UN Security Council Resolutions and international law, particularly the 4th Geneva Convention.

The Foreign Minister highlighted India’s opportunistic exploitation of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to further intensify its military crackdown in IOJ&K.

The Foreign Minister had separately spoken to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres this month and briefed him in detail on the worsening situation in IOJ&K as well as regional peace.