Share:

The Sunday evening protest in the US capital appears to be the largest George Floyd gathering in DC. The protesters have accumulated near the White House in front of a fence that separates them from a police cordon.

Police in Washington DC are trying to prevent protesters from getting to the White House again, with sporadic clashes between officers and demonstrators reported.

Several people were injured in Washington DC when police pushed back protesters who threw water bottles and firecrackers at law enforcement officers. Police were trying to get protesters away from the White House as several fires were already burning along the fence that separated demonstrators from the police cordon.

Fires were set up in front of the White House just several minutes to curfew: the historic St. John's Episcopal Church, which was built in 1816, was also apparently set on fire.

In downtown DC, protestors also set cars on fire.

Police used stun grenades and inert gas grenades against the protesters who attacked law enforcement officers with firecrackers.

Earlier in the day, demonstrators were heard chanting "let us march" as they were moving in towards the presidential residence.

Police apparently used tear gas and flash bangs to disperse the protesters.

Protesters were also captured throwing bottles at officers.

A curfew was imposed in DC and will come into force starting at 11:00 pm local time (03:00 GMT on Sunday). Mayor Bowser has also activated the DC National Guard to support the Metropolitan Police Department.

Washington has seen anti-police protests over George Floyd's death for the third day in a row. Hundreds of people were seen in the centre of DC on Sunday, most of them concentrated in Lafayette Square. Lafayette Square, a park located adjacent to the presidential residence, has been closed to the public, with representatives of various law-enforcement agencies visible on the premises on Sunday.