ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party has approached the Inter-Services Intelligence chief Lt. General Faiz Hameed against a woman - Cynthia Ritchie – for alleged anti-state activities.

In separate letters PPP, leader Sehar Kamran urged Pakistani authorities to take immediate notice of the activities of Cynthia D Ritchie, and initiation of a process for her immediate deportation from Pakistan, as well as declaring her a persona non grata.

Cynthia D Ritchie had tweeted controversially against former premier Benazir Bhutto, leaving the PPP fuming.

In her letter to the ISI chief, Sehar Kamran said: “As you may be aware, via the platform of her social media accounts (Twitter handle @CynthiaDRitchie) Ms. Ritchie has been playing an incendiary role. with what appears to be the aim of inflaming public sentiment, provoking widespread anger and offense among a significant portion of the population, as well as the millions of Pakistanis both at home and abroad who follow, love and respect Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.”

She added: “Her derogatory and libelous comments are becoming increasingly offensive and dangerous, ranging from her outrageously false allegations against a globally respected, twice elected democratic leader - and the first female Prime Minister within the Muslim world - to maligning one of the largest political parties in the country by insinuating its connections with anti-state entitle. A thorough review of her profile highlights how this is far from the first time Ms Ritchie has sought to instigate controversy.”

She alleged Ritchie had - as demonstrated by her continuing presence in the country and bravado - a large sphere of influence, both nationally and internationally.

“Her seemingly innocuous comments are actively humiliating the nation with regard to the state of women and human rights in the country. Furthermore, the imagery presented by her pictures with military leadership and senior bureaucracy, and access as a foreign tourist to generally sensitive locations (FATA, Kashmir, etc) is deepening the civil-military divide by unnecessarily implicating national institutions as her support base. It may be useful at this juncture to further investigate all of Ms Ritchie’s activities, which I am certain range beyond her social media commentaries, to protect our national interests.”

The PPP leader asked five questions: why and in what capacity is Ms Ritchie a resident in Pakistan, what was the nature and duration of her visa status? Who is her sponsor to this end, how a regular expat who initially introduced herself as a ‘tourist’ and a ‘belly dancer’ has somehow become embroiled in Pakistani politics, by her own assertion at the highest levels, what was the purpose behind her provoking public sentiment, and furthering bitterness in an already politically polarized society, why is her vitriol targeted towards Sindh, and has conveniently emerged at a time when the province was receiving praise and support for its efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and what was the official government policy on the continued presence of such suspicious characters in Pakistan?

Sehar Kamran also wrote letters to Wajid Zia, Director General, Federal Investigation Agency, Sohail Mehmood, Foreign Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Director General Inter Services Intelligence and asked five questions regarding Cynthia D Richie in the letters addressed to them separately. She also sent a copy to Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar.