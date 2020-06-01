Share:

HYDERABAD - The Muttahida Qaumi Move­ment-Pakistan (MQM-P) has condemned the prolonged power outages by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) in Hyderabad dis­trict. In a statement issued here on Sunday by MPAs Nadeem Ahmed Siddiqui, Na­sir Qureshi and Rahid Khilji, the MQM-P’s legislators said the scheduled and unsched­uled load shedding during summer heat had made life of the citizens miserable.

They said despite the sched­uled load shedding of 6 to 8 hours a day, the company was also carrying out additional unscheduled outages.

The power supply in cer­tain localities of Hyderabad remained suspended for days because of the faulty transmis­sion system and the power transformers. The MPAs also deplored the issuance of the detection bills and misbehav­ior of the HESCO’s staff with the consumers. They asked the company’s chief to take notice and address both the issues.