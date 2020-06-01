HYDERABAD - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has condemned the prolonged power outages by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) in Hyderabad district. In a statement issued here on Sunday by MPAs Nadeem Ahmed Siddiqui, Nasir Qureshi and Rahid Khilji, the MQM-P’s legislators said the scheduled and unscheduled load shedding during summer heat had made life of the citizens miserable.
They said despite the scheduled load shedding of 6 to 8 hours a day, the company was also carrying out additional unscheduled outages.
The power supply in certain localities of Hyderabad remained suspended for days because of the faulty transmission system and the power transformers. The MPAs also deplored the issuance of the detection bills and misbehavior of the HESCO’s staff with the consumers. They asked the company’s chief to take notice and address both the issues.