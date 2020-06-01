ISLAMABAD - Amid the COVID-19 crisis with the government advising the private employers and industries not to lay off workers, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) itself has sacked over two dozen employees of its Central Secretariat under the “austerity drive”.
In compliance with Chairman (Prime Minister Imran Khan)’s instructions of bringing austerity in PTI’s operational cost, the management has reviewed the party structure and decided to abolish the post of …,” said each termination letter issued by Zahid Hussain Kazmi, the administrator of Central Secretariat and Vice President of the party.
All the sacked employees have been asked that their services were no more required from 1st of June (today). However, the party has given each terminated employee a financial package equivalent to two-month salary.
Under the austerity drive, the monitoring and research wing of PTI’s Central Media Department has almost been abolished. The monitoring wing had been observing print and electronic media.
Most of the laid off employees belonged to the Central Media Department besides of IT, and maintenance departments, admin and telephone operators. “We have been laid off abruptly in the name of cutting operational costs of the party at a time when our families need money to face the challenge of COVID-19 pandemic,” a sacked employee informed The Nation wishing anonymity.
Central Secretary Information PTI Ahmad Jawad told The Nation that around 30 employees have been laid off as the Central Secretariat was facing financial difficulties to meet its huge expenditures. “It had become difficult for the secretariat to manage this budge as it had to pay up to Rs 3 million in monthly salaries,” he said adding that the number of employees had been decreased to lessen the financial burden on the secretariat.