LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee for Corona Control which reviewed in detail, the situation due to coronavirus. The participants presented their proposals for safety from coronavirus and agreed to send them to the federal government for opening different institutions in Punjab according to the SOPs devised in this regard. The meeting took principle decision to ensure implementation of covering face and nose across the province, under which, police and traffic wardens would be able to warn the violators. Cabinet Committee allowed Punjab Public Service Commission to interview one thousand lady doctors following the SOPs. Punjab Public Service could take written exam and interview after ensuring the implementation on SOPs, however NCOC would be informed about the decision of allowing PPSC to take the interview. It was also decided in the meeting that DRAP would be approached for the permission to prepare ventilator and respirator at local level.

The meeting also decided that NCOC would take final decision to reopen the parks, new working hours for the commercial enterprises and 2-day holidays. The meeting was informed that lists of plasma donors was prepared in Mayo and Jinnah Hospitals Lahore and coronavirus patients could be treated with plasma under expert protocol. Central Control Room for monitoring the movement of corona patients would be established in Mayo Hospital Lahore and Dr. Asad Aslam will be the Operations Commander of Central Control Room.

The meeting was informed that more than 2 hundred and 28 thousand corona tests had so far been conducted in Punjab. There was no shortage of beds or facilities for coronavirus patients in Punjab. More than one thousand beds reserved for corona patients in the province were still vacant Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid informed the meeting that the data related to Corona expenditure was available on the website of the department to ensure transparency. The chief minister said that the federal government would be requested to provide 1,500 ventilators. He said that the best measures were being taken by the government under available resources to deal with COVID-19. He said that orders of the federal government would be followed in connection with opening of restaurants and cafes. He directed that no coronavirus patient should face any difficulty in the government hospital. Provincial Ministers Abdul Aleem Khan, Raja Basharat, Yasmeen Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Additional Chief Secretary Home, IG, Secretary Primary Health, Secretaries of Finance and Information, Commissioner Lahore attended the meeting while other senior officials participated from their offices via video link.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar directed to undertake advance measures with regard to possible locust attack in mid June and July. He directed Agriculture Department and PDMA to closely monitor the situation and further directed to ascertain the cost of damage being incurred to the crops due to locust attack. He said that all possible steps were being taken in order to control the attack of locust and funds amounting to rupees one billion had been granted in order to eradicate locust and save the crops. Besides conducting aerial spray, spray was also being conducted through vehicles to save the fields, he said. He maintained that ongoing steps were being taken up with continuity to control locust and spray had been conducted on more than seven hundred and 56 thousand acres of land. CM informed that the effective monitoring process of affected districts was in process and surveillance was also being conducted on daily basis to control the locust. Usman Buzdar directed concerned and allied departments to remain vigilant in the current situation. CM disclosed that control rooms had been set up at divisional and district levels and the present situation was also being monitored round the clock. CM assured that all possible resources were being utilized in order to save the farmers from bearing losses.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday said that opposition parties were carrying forward their agenda of saving themselves from corruption instead of eradicating coronavirus.

He lamented that opposition leaders by politicising an important national issue like coronavirus had shown their apathy and also proved their lack of concern about the people. He condemned that opposition parties were indulging into point scoring on an important national issue. Usman Buzdar emphasized that it was high time to shun politics and stand by the distressed and grieved humanity. PTI government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was standing shoulder to shoulder with their affected brothers and sisters, he added. He underscored that we stood by our affected brothers and sisters previously, were standing by them presently and would continue to stand by them in future. He remarked that wishful thinking and aspirations of the opposition parties had neither earlier been fulfilled nor would they materialize in future. CM highlighted that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the ray of hope for the 220 million people of Pakistan and those indulging into propaganda should come to know loud and clear that public service was not done by merely raising hollow slogans or making false claims. He outlined that the nation had clearly come to know of those elements enjoying the London excursion and further highlighted that such elements always proceeded abroad by deserting their people in time of need. The masses had fully recognized their dual faces now, concluded CM Usman Buzdar.

Chief Minister has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a bus accident which occurred on a local bridge Rangho in Khanewal. CM sought a report from Commissioner Multan division over the Rangho bridge accident and ordered to provide best medical treatment facilities to the injured persons. CM expressed his heartfelt condolence with the bereaved families and also prayed for an early recovery of the injured.

Chief Minister has expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over a sad demise of the husband of Anchorperson Dr. Nabeeha Ali Khan. In his condolence message, CM extended his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family members and prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to grieved family to bear this irreparable loss.