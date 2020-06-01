Share:

LAHORE - A high-level meeting held at Chief Secretary’s Camp office on Sunday decided to expand the scope of Tiger Force already assisting the medics in the fight against COVID-19.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik and Commissioner Lahore Division attended the meeting while divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

Usman Dar told the meeting that over 0.6 million volunteers of Tiger Force was currently performing duties at quarantine centers, field hospitals, mosques and other places to implement the SOPs, besides assisting the administrations in price control. Their performance is yielding positive results, he added.

The administrative officers briefed the meeting about the performance and usefulness of the Tiger Force in their respective areas. The meeting decided to expand the scope of services of volunteers to help strengthen the link between the people and administration.

While terming the Tioger Force aas a useful human resource Chief Secretary directed the officers that to utilize their services in the best possible manner. The meeting decided that the volunteers would be also be assigned duties during the tree plantation, and campaigns against dengue and polio. The meeting also decided that the services of the Tiger Force would also be used to assist the administration in flood arrangements, surveillance of locusts, traffic management and other matters.

The meeting proposed that certificates of appreciation should be awarded to the best-performing volunteers and for this purpose, a formal ceremony should be organized at the Convention Center Islamabad where the Prime Minister might distribute the certificates among the volunteers.