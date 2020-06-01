Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Rain with windstorm hit the city, its outskirts as well as other towns of the district on Sunday night, decreasing the temperature as people heaved a sigh of relief.

Rain that continued for half an hour inundated main roads and streets of the city.

It is reminded here that severe heat had paralyzed the social and economic life of people, but the rain on Sunday brought smiles back on their faces.

Hence people who preferred to remain indoors due to the heat­wave came out of their homes to enjoy the weather.

Rain, accompanied by wind­storm, has also been reported from Mirwah Gorchani, Jhilori, Digri and other areas of the district.

JOURNALISTS ALLEGE POLICE ‘EXCESSES’ AGAINST THEM

Dozens of journalists and media persons took out a rally and later held a sit-in here at post office chowk on Sunday to protest against what they alleged injustices being done to them by the government de­partments.

Led by Malak Tarique Awan, the protestors, carrying ban­ners and placards in their hands, marched through main roads from the railway station chowk and finally arrived at the post office chowk where they staged a sit-in.

Speakers on the occasion strongly criticised the local ad­ministration for its treatment of people associated with the me­dia industry.

They regretted that while on one hand journalists were working un­der lot of pressure, on the other hand the government departments such as police were committing ex­cesses against them.

They demanded the Sindh chief minister and human rights associations to take notice of ‘excesses’ being committed against them and ensure provi­sion of justice to them.